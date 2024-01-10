McComb left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley from start to finish for a 52-19 victory at Mccomb High on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

McComb opened with a 23-5 advantage over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley through the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense stormed in front for a 37-6 lead over the Rams at halftime.

McComb jumped to a 52-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, McComb and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off on Dec. 3, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, McComb faced off against Arlington and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Lima Perry on Jan. 4 at Lima Perry High School.

