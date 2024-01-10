Fayetteville-Perry finally found a way to top Xenia Legacy Christian 54-52 on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The start wasn’t the problem for Xenia Legacy Christian, as it began with a 17-15 edge over Fayetteville-Perry through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 30-23 lead at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted a small margin over Fayetteville-Perry as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

An 18-11 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Rockets’ defeat of the Knights.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Carlisle and Fayetteville-Perry took on Mt Orab Western Brown on Dec. 28 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

