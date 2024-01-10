Lima Central Catholic knocked off Versailles 67-54 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Versailles started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over Lima Central Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

The Thunderbirds’ offense darted in front for a 32-27 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Lima Central Catholic moved to a 53-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Thunderbirds held on with a 14-11 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Casstown Miami East and Lima Central Catholic took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Dec. 30 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

