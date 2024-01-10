Washington Court House Washington notched a win against Hillsboro 65-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Hillsboro showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Washington Court House Washington as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Lions’ shooting jumped in front for a 29-22 lead over the Indians at the half.

Hillsboro stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 46-42.

The Blue Lions got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-10 edge.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro squared off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Hillsboro took on Winchester Eastern on Jan. 3 at Winchester Eastern High School.

