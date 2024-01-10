Botkins topped Maria Stein Marion Local 49-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Botkins opened with a 14-5 advantage over Maria Stein Marion Local through the first quarter.

The Flyers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 26-24.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved ahead of Botkins 39-35 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Trojans, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-46 scoring margin.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Botkins faced off against Russia and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Wapakoneta on Dec. 30 at Wapakoneta High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.