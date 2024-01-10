Chillicothe Zane Trace notched a win against Bainbridge Paint Valley 61-43 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Chillicothe Zane Trace opened with a 17-12 advantage over Bainbridge Paint Valley through the first quarter.

The Pioneers opened a colossal 36-20 gap over the Bearcats at the intermission.

Bainbridge Paint Valley drew within 49-39 in the third quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-4 edge.

Last season, Chillicothe Zane Trace and Bainbridge Paint Valley squared off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Chillicothe Zane Trace faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Bainbridge Paint Valley took on Leesburg Fairfield Local on Jan. 2 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

