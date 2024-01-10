Coal Grove finally found a way to top Ironton Rock Hill 50-45 for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High on Jan. 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 16-16 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Coal Grove darted to a 38-26 bulge over Ironton Rock Hill as the fourth quarter began.

The Hornets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Redmen’s 19-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last time Ironton Rock Hill and Coal Grove played in a 73-48 game on Jan. 24, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 3, Coal Grove squared off with Raceland in a basketball game.

