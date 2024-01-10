Loveland notched a win against Lebanon 76-59 in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Last season, Loveland and Lebanon squared off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Loveland High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Loveland faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Lebanon took on Cincinnati Turpin on Jan. 2 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.