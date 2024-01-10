Wintersville Indian Creek posted a narrow 51-46 win over Bellaire in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Bellaire showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-12 advantage over Wintersville Indian Creek as the first quarter ended.

The Big Reds had a 29-24 edge on the Redskins at the beginning of the third quarter.

Wintersville Indian Creek broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-31 lead over Bellaire.

The Redskins chalked up this decision in spite of the Big Reds’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Bellaire and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Bellaire High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bellaire faced off against Cambridge and Wintersville Indian Creek took on East Liverpool Beaver on Jan. 2 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

