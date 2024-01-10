New Lexington posted a narrow 57-48 win over Thornville Sheridan in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave New Lexington a 13-12 lead over Thornville Sheridan.

The Generals had a 25-19 edge on the Panthers at the beginning of the third quarter.

New Lexington broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-35 lead over Thornville Sheridan.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 18-13 edge.

Last time New Lexington and Thornville Sheridan played in a 57-34 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 2, New Lexington faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Thornville Sheridan took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 29 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

