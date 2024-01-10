Wheelersburg handed Waverly a tough 55-45 loss in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Wheelersburg opened with a 19-9 advantage over Waverly through the first quarter.

The Tigers showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 34-26.

Wheelersburg jumped to a 42-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last time Wheelersburg and Waverly played in a 70-37 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Waverly faced off against Piketon and Wheelersburg took on Jackson on Jan. 2 at Jackson High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.