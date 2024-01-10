Huber Heights Wayne recorded a big victory over Lima 72-42 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Huber Heights Wayne opened with a 13-4 advantage over Lima through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 29-17 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Huber Heights Wayne roared to a 53-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lima faced off against Reynoldsburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Centerville on Jan. 2 at Centerville High School.

