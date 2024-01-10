Urbana raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 62-20 win over Springfield Northwestern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Urbana breathed fire in front of Springfield Northwestern 24-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers registered a 38-7 advantage at half over the Warriors.

Urbana jumped to a 53-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 9-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Urbana and Springfield Northwestern played in a 57-27 game on Feb. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Urbana faced off against St Paris Graham and Springfield Northwestern took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Dec. 30 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

