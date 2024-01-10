Lewis Center Orange topped Hilliard Bradley 52-50 in a tough tilt in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Last season, Hilliard Bradley and Lewis Center Orange faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Lewis Center Olentangy Orange High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lewis Center Orange faced off against Westerville Central and Hilliard Bradley took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Dec. 28 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

