Tipp City Tippecanoe finally found a way to top Vandalia Butler 39-30 in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Aviators jumped a meager margin over the Red Devils as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Tipp City Tippecanoe broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-23 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Red Devils held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Vandalia Butler High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Vandalia Butler faced off against Sidney.

