Kettering Fairmont’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Oakwood 70-47 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Kettering Fairmont opened with a 30-10 advantage over Dayton Oakwood through the first quarter.

The Firebirds opened a giant 42-22 gap over the Lumberjacks at the half.

Kettering Fairmont stormed to a 60-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap 12-10 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Oakwood squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Dayton Oakwood faced off against West Milton Milton-Union and Kettering Fairmont took on Fairfield on Jan. 2 at Kettering Fairmont High School.

