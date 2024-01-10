Carlisle collected a solid win over Middletown Madison in a 54-37 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

Carlisle darted in front of Middletown Madison 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians registered a 23-12 advantage at half over the Mohawks.

Middletown Madison showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 34-26.

The Indians held on with a 20-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Carlisle and Middletown Madison played in a 59-44 game on Feb. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Carlisle faced off against New Madison Tri-Village and Middletown Madison took on Tipp City Bethel on Jan. 2 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.