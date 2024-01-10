Brookville topped Germantown Valley View 58-53 in a tough tilt at Germantown Valley View High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last time Brookville and Germantown Valley View played in a 63-45 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Germantown Valley View faced off against West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Brookville took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 28 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.