Bascom Hopewell-Loudon controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-44 win against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon an 18-14 lead over Lakeside Marblehead Danbury.

The Chieftains opened an immense 41-23 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon steamrolled to a 64-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-6 edge.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Lakeside Marblehead Danbury squared off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic on Jan. 4 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon Local High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.