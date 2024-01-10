Columbus Northland dismissed Columbus Linden-Mckinley by a 77-53 count in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 9.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

The Vikings opened an immense 34-19 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Columbus Northland breathed fire to a 54-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-18 edge.

Last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Northland played in a 51-49 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

Recently on Jan. 5, Columbus Linden-Mckinley squared off with Columbus Centennial in a basketball game.

