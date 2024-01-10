It was a tough night for Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown which was overmatched by Mogadore Field in this 67-31 verdict.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Mogadore Field faced off against Norton and Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown took on Youngstown Chaney on Jan. 5 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

