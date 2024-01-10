Vienna Mathews collected a solid win over Windham in a 60-42 verdict at Windham High on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Windham faced off on Dec. 9, 2022 at Windham High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Windham faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Vienna Mathews took on Middlefield Cardinal on Jan. 2 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.