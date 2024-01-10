Struthers dismissed Cortland Lakeview by a 61-40 count for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Struthers darted in front of Cortland Lakeview 21-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense charged in front for a 36-17 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Struthers steamrolled to a 49-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs closed the lead with a 13-12 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Struthers and Cortland Lakeview faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Struthers faced off against Warren Howland and Cortland Lakeview took on Warren Champion on Dec. 30 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.