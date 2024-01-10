Columbiana controlled the action to earn an impressive 81-46 win against East Palestine for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Columbiana High on Jan. 9.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine squared off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Columbiana faced off against Mineral Ridge and East Palestine took on Sebring on Jan. 3 at Sebring McKinley High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.