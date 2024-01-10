Minford topped South Webster 58-55 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Minford a 15-11 lead over South Webster.

The Falcons registered a 29-23 advantage at halftime over the Jeeps.

South Webster showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 40-36.

The Jeeps closed the lead with a 19-18 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Minford and South Webster played in a 69-58 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Minford faced off against Williamsport Westfall and South Webster took on McArthur Vinton County on Jan. 2 at South Webster High School.

