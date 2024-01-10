Cincinnati Wyoming finally found a way to top Cincinnati Madeira 40-39 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 10.

Last time Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Wyoming played in a 51-31 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Finneytown and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Jan. 6 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

