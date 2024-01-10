South Charleston Southeastern notched a win against North Lewisburg Triad 49-31 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at South Charleston Southeastern High on Jan. 10.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against Springfield Shawnee and North Lewisburg Triad took on De Graff Riverside on Jan. 4 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.