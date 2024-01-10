Hillsboro dismissed Washington Court House Washington by a 74-46 count in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 10.

The first quarter gave Hillsboro a 28-18 lead over Washington Court House Washington.

The Indians opened a colossal 39-24 gap over the Blue Lions at the intermission.

Hillsboro pulled to a 56-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Washington Court House Washington and Hillsboro faced off on Feb. 13, 2023 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Hillsboro faced off against Frankfort Adena and Washington Court House Washington took on Mowrystown Whiteoak on Dec. 27 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.