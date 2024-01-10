St. Marys finally found a way to top Spencerville 49-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at St. Marys Memorial High on Jan. 9.

Spencerville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-10 advantage over St. Marys as the first quarter ended.

The Roughriders’ shooting darted in front for a 27-23 lead over the Bearcats at the intermission.

St. Marys jumped to a 36-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 13-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 4, St Marys faced off against Wapakoneta and Spencerville took on Leipsic on Jan. 4 at Leipsic High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.