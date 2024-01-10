Hamler Patrick Henry grabbed a 68-49 victory at the expense of Leipsic for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 9.

Last season, Hamler Patrick Henry and Leipsic faced off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Leipsic faced off against Spencerville and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Hicksville on Jan. 2 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

