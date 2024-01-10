Pickerington Central dominated Lancaster 73-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pickerington high school Central on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Pickerington Central a 22-13 lead over Lancaster.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 30-16 lead over the Gales at the intermission.

Pickerington Central steamrolled to a 51-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-5 edge.

Last time Pickerington Central and Lancaster played in a 57-19 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Pickerington Central faced off against Charlotte Catholic and Lancaster took on Chillicothe on Dec. 30 at Chillicothe High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.