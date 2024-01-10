Johnstown topped Zanesville 60-53 in a tough tilt on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Johnstown opened with a 12-5 advantage over Zanesville through the first quarter.

The Johnnies’ shooting stormed in front for a 35-11 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Zanesville fought to within 50-28.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 25-10 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last time Johnstown and Zanesville played in a 51-49 game on Jan. 3, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Johnstown faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville took on Millersburg West Holmes on Jan. 4 at Zanesville High School.

