Ottoville pushed past Lima Bath for a 49-38 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Ottoville an 18-17 lead over Lima Bath.

The Big Green opened a small 21-19 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Ottoville darted to a 39-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Green got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Lima Bath and Ottoville squared off on Jan. 3, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Ottoville faced off against Kalida and Lima Bath took on Kenton on Jan. 4 at Kenton High School.

