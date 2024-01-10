Circleville overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 51-34 win against Bloom-Carroll on Jan. 9 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Bloom-Carroll started on steady ground by forging a 16-13 lead over Circleville at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 21-19 advantage over the Tigers at the end of the second quarter.

Circleville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 37-29 lead over Bloom-Carroll.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-5 edge.

Last season, Circleville and Bloom-Carroll squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Circleville High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Canal Winchester and Circleville took on West Jefferson on Jan. 2 at Circleville High School.

