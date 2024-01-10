Belmont Union Local rolled past Wheeling Central Catholic for a comfortable 63-39 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 10.

Belmont Union Local darted in front of Wheeling Central Catholic 10-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Jets opened a thin 28-21 gap over the Maroon Knights at the intermission.

Belmont Union Local darted to a 44-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-9 edge.

In recent action on Jan. 6, Belmont Union Local faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Wheeling Central Catholic took on Shadyside on Jan. 6 at Shadyside High School.

