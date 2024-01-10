Portsmouth handled Ironton 67-37 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 9.

The first quarter gave Portsmouth a 17-10 lead over Ironton.

The Trojans registered a 41-20 advantage at halftime over the Fighting Tigers.

Portsmouth and Ironton each scored in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 15-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ironton and Portsmouth faced off on Feb. 10, 2023 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ironton faced off against Ona Cabell Midland and Portsmouth took on Wheelersburg on Dec. 29 at Wheelersburg High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.