Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley notched a win against Magnolia Sandy Valley 59-46 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Jan. 9.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Feb. 21, 2023 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Hannibal River and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Gnadenhutten Indian Valley on Dec. 29 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

