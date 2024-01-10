An early dose of momentum helped Plain City Alder to a 62-24 runaway past Bellefontaine Logan on Jan. 9 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Plain City Alder and Bellefontaine Logan squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Plain City Alder faced off against Columbus Bishop Hartley and Bellefontaine Logan took on North Lewisburg Triad on Dec. 30 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.