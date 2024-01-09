Pandora-Gilboa collected a solid win over Miller City in a 52-40 verdict on Jan. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 14-11 lead over Miller City.

The Rockets fought to a 30-27 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Miller City came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Pandora-Gilboa 38-35.

The Rockets pulled off a stirring 17-2 fourth quarter to trip the Wildcats.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Miller City squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miller City faced off against Defiance Tinora and Pandora-Gilboa took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 29 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.