Portsmouth posted a narrow 55-51 win over Proctorville Fairland for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Portsmouth High on Jan. 8.

Portsmouth moved in front of Proctorville Fairland 24-23 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ shooting moved in front for a 26-23 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Portsmouth moved to a 44-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Portsmouth faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Portsmouth faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Proctorville Fairland took on Marietta on Dec. 27 at Marietta High School.

