Salineville Southern Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-19 win over Leetonia at Leetonia High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Leetonia squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Leetonia faced off against Mineral Ridge and Salineville Southern Local took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Jan. 4 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

