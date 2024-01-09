Frankfort Adena topped Jackson 58-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 11-9 lead over Frankfort Adena at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 28-20 lead over the Ironmen at the half.

Jackson came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Frankfort Adena 44-36.

The Warriors fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Ironmen.

Last time Frankfort Adena and Jackson played in a 56-54 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Jackson faced off against Minford and Frankfort Adena took on South Point on Dec. 27 at Frankfort Adena High School.

