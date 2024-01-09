Columbiana Crestview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Leavittsburg LaBrae 65-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Windham on Jan. 2 at Windham High School.

