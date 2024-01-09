Salem posted a narrow 55-47 win over Youngstown Ursuline during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

Last season, Salem and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Salem faced off against Alliance and Youngstown Ursuline took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 3 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

