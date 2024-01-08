OHSAA girls basketball scores for January 8, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Andover Pymatuning Valley defeats Warren Lordstown

Andover Pymatuning Valley dismissed Warren Lordstown by a 54-15 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Warren Lordstown faced off on Jan. 27, 2023 at Warren Lordstown High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Geneva and Warren Lordstown took on North Jackson Jackson-Milton on Jan. 3 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

Batavia overcomes Clarksville Clinton-Massie in seat-squirming affair

Batavia topped Clarksville Clinton-Massie 38-31 in a tough tilt on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Batavia played in a 40-31 game on Jan. 30, 2023.

Recently on Dec. 30, Clarksville Clinton-Massie squared off with Blanchester in a basketball game.

Beachwood overcomes Ashtabula Lakeside

Beachwood collected a solid win over Ashtabula Lakeside in a 36-24 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Last season, Beachwood and Ashtabula Lakeside faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

Bellaire overcomes Martins Ferry

Bellaire knocked off Martins Ferry 60-46 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Martins Ferry started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Bellaire at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Purple Riders with a 25-19 lead over the Big Reds heading into the second quarter.

Bellaire broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-34 lead over Martins Ferry.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-12 edge.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Bellaire faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry took on East Liverpool Beaver on Dec. 28 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Belmont Union Local takes down Cambridge

Belmont Union Local’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cambridge 53-17 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cambridge faced off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Cambridge High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cambridge faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Belmont Union Local took on Bellaire on Jan. 4 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Berlin Hiland tops Uhrichsville Claymont

Berlin Hiland controlled the action to earn an impressive 79-20 win against Uhrichsville Claymont for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Last season, Berlin Hiland and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Berlin Hiland High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Berlin Hiland faced off against Worthington Christian and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Sugarcreek Garaway on Jan. 3 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve pockets slim win over Lowellville

Berlin Center Western Reserve topped Lowellville 37-30 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville faced off on Feb. 22, 2023 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Lowellville faced off against Newton Falls and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Hubbard on Dec. 29 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Bidwell River Valley dominates Racine Southern in convincing showing

Bidwell River Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Racine Southern 59-24 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Oak Hill.

Caldwell bests Bridgeport

Caldwell recorded a big victory over Bridgeport 66-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Caldwell High on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bridgeport faced off against Weirton Madonna.

Camden Preble Shawnee overcomes Eaton

Camden Preble Shawnee handed Eaton a tough 45-30 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Eaton faced off against Dayton Northridge.

Canfield South Range darts past Niles with early burst

Canfield South Range broke to an early lead and topped Niles 50-21 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Niles squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Niles faced off against Youngstown Chaney and Canfield South Range took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Dec. 29 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Canton Central Catholic claims victory against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Canton Central Catholic notched a win against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 49-39 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Canton Central Catholic opened with a 10-8 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Crusaders registered a 23-20 advantage at halftime over the Braves.

Canton Central Catholic moved to a 37-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves managed a 13-12 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley faced off against West Lafayette Ridgewood and Canton Central Catholic took on Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Dec. 28 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Chesapeake survives for narrow win over Coal Grove

Chesapeake topped Coal Grove 35-31 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Chesapeake and Coal Grove faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Chesapeake faced off against Ashland Fairview and Coal Grove took on Chillicothe Southeastern on Dec. 27 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Cincinnati Finneytown grinds out close victory over St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Cincinnati Finneytown finally found a way to top St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 43-37 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Cincinnati West Clermont denies Cincinnati Turpin’s challenge

Cincinnati West Clermont collected a solid win over Cincinnati Turpin in a 53-34 verdict for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cincinnati West Clermont High on Jan. 8.

Last season, Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati West Clermont faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Cincinnati West Clermont High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Mt Healthy and Cincinnati Turpin took on Cincinnati McNicholas on Dec. 30 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods dominates Trotwood-Madison

Cincinnati Winton Woods earned a convincing 80-6 win over Trotwood-Madison on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Cincinnati Woodward takes down Cincinnati Taft

Cincinnati Woodward recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Taft 65-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Last time Cincinnati Woodward and Cincinnati Taft played in a 48-5 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Bethel-Tate and Cincinnati Woodward took on Hilliard Bradley on Dec. 29 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

Clayton Northmont crushes Germantown Valley View

Clayton Northmont recorded a big victory over Germantown Valley View 61-31 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Clayton Northmont faced off against Kettering Fairmont.

Cleveland St. Joseph secures a win over Mentor

Cleveland St. Joseph collected a solid win over Mentor in a 50-31 verdict on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Mentor faced off against Mayfield Village Mayfield.

Cleveland St. Martin de Porres defeats Cleveland Heights Lutheran East

Cleveland St. Martin de Porres’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cleveland Heights Lutheran East 64-27 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East faced off against Norton and Cleveland St Martin de Porres took on Chardon on Dec. 27 at Cleveland St Martin de Porres High School.

Cleveland Heights Beaumont grinds out close victory over Warren Harding

Cleveland Heights Beaumont finally found a way to top Warren Harding 39-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cleveland Heights Beaumont High on Jan. 8.

Last season, Cleveland Heights Beaumont and Warren Harding squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Warren Harding faced off against Austintown-Fitch.

Coldwater’s speedy start jolts Lima Central Catholic

An early dose of momentum helped Coldwater to a 64-27 runaway past Lima Central Catholic at Lima Central Catholic High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 30, Coldwater squared off with Oregon Cardinal Stritch in a basketball game.

Coldwater scores early, pulls away from Lima Central Catholic

Coldwater took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lima Central Catholic 64-27 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coldwater faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

Columbiana delivers statement win over East Palestine

Columbiana recorded a big victory over East Palestine 53-22 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

Last season, Columbiana and East Palestine faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at East Palestine High School.

Columbiana Crestview delivers statement win over Leavittsburg LaBrae

Columbiana Crestview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Leavittsburg LaBrae 65-27 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Warren Champion and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Windham on Jan. 2 at Windham High School.

Cortland Lakeview escapes close call with Struthers

Cortland Lakeview posted a narrow 43-39 win over Struthers at Cortland Lakeview High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Struthers and Cortland Lakeview played in a 42-32 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Newton Falls and Struthers took on Garrettsville Garfield on Dec. 29 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Cortland Maplewood overwhelms Vienna Mathews

Cortland Maplewood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Vienna Mathews 65-30 Monday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last time Vienna Mathews and Cortland Maplewood played in a 44-36 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Cortland Maplewood faced off against Niles and Vienna Mathews took on Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 27 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Delphos Jefferson darts by Wapakoneta

Delphos Jefferson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-45 win over Wapakoneta in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Wapakoneta squared off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Wapakoneta faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy and Delphos Jefferson took on Van Wert on Dec. 30 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

Lore City Buckeye Trail comes up short in matchup with East Liverpool

East Liverpool eventually beat Lore City Buckeye Trail 48-29 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Strasburg and East Liverpool took on Wellsville on Jan. 3 at Wellsville High School.

Elyria Open Door pockets slim win over Mentor Christian

Elyria Open Door finally found a way to top Mentor Christian 40-36 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Fayetteville-Perry pushes over Mowrystown Whiteoak

Fayetteville-Perry grabbed a 56-44 victory at the expense of Mowrystown Whiteoak in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Fayetteville-Perry and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Fayetteville-Perry faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and Mowrystown Whiteoak took on Washington Court House Washington on Dec. 27 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Frankfort Adena records thin win against Jackson

Frankfort Adena topped Jackson 58-57 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 11-9 lead over Frankfort Adena at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 28-20 lead over the Ironmen at the half.

Jackson came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Frankfort Adena 44-36.

The Warriors fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Ironmen.

Last time Frankfort Adena and Jackson played in a 56-54 game on Jan. 5, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Jackson faced off against Minford and Frankfort Adena took on South Point on Dec. 27 at Frankfort Adena High School.

Franklin Furnace Green denies Portsmouth Clay’s challenge

Franklin Furnace Green handed Portsmouth Clay a tough 45-26 loss in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Last season, Portsmouth Clay and Franklin Furnace Green squared off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Portsmouth Clay faced off against Bowling Green and Franklin Furnace Green took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Jan. 4 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Fremont Ross collects victory over Findlay

Fremont Ross pushed past Findlay for a 41-29 win on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Findlay and Fremont Ross squared off on Jan. 26, 2023 at Findlay High School.

Recently on Dec. 28, Findlay squared off with Lima Shawnee in a basketball game.

Gallipolis Gallia exhales after close call with Ironton Rock Hill

Gallipolis Gallia finally found a way to top Ironton Rock Hill 43-37 at Ironton Rock Hill High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Ironton Rock Hill and Gallipolis Gallia played in a 41-23 game on Feb. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Ironton Rock Hill faced off against Ravenswood and Gallipolis Gallia took on Waverly on Jan. 2 at Waverly High School.

Garrettsville Garfield escapes Brookfield in thin win

Garrettsville Garfield finally found a way to top Brookfield 30-27 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Brookfield faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Struthers and Brookfield took on Warren Champion on Dec. 30 at Brookfield High School.

Geneva overpowers Willoughby South in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Willoughby South which was overmatched by Geneva in this 64-35 verdict.

Recently on Dec. 29, Geneva squared off with Chardon NDCL in a basketball game.

Gibsonburg pushes over Port Clinton

Gibsonburg eventually beat Port Clinton 61-42 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Recently on Dec. 28, Port Clinton squared off with Oak Harbor in a basketball game.

Girard claims victory against Hubbard

Girard handed Hubbard a tough 47-36 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last time Girard and Hubbard played in a 45-37 game on Feb. 15, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 26, Girard faced off against McDonald and Hubbard took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Dec. 29 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Hannibal River’s speedy start jolts Shadyside

Hannibal River rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 58-22 win over Shadyside in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Hannibal River and Shadyside squared off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Hannibal River faced off against New Martinsville Magnolia and Shadyside took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Dec. 28 at Shadyside High School.

Hanoverton United rides to cruise-control win over Lisbon

Hanoverton United earned a convincing 46-18 win over Lisbon at Lisbon David Anderson High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Lisbon squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Hanoverton United faced off against Warren Kennedy.

Houston rides to cruise-control win over Sidney Fairlawn

Houston controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-23 win against Sidney Fairlawn during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Houston faced off against Jackson Center and Sidney Fairlawn took on Sidney Lehman on Dec. 30 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

Hudson Western Reserve dominates Cleveland VASJ

Hudson Western Reserve scored early and often to roll over Cleveland VASJ 68-32 at Cleveland Vasj on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Lyndhurst Brush.

Kinsman Badger prevails over Ashtabula St. John

Kinsman Badger dominated from start to finish in an imposing 67-30 win over Ashtabula St. John in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Kinsman Badger faced off against Brookfield and Ashtabula St. John took on Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 30 at Ashtabula Saint John School.

Lancaster Fisher dominates Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Lancaster Fisher raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-11 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Columbus Patriot Prep and Lancaster Fisher took on Waterford on Dec. 28 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Latham Western overwhelms Oak Hill

Latham Western earned a convincing 31-10 win over Oak Hill in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Latham Western faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Oak Hill took on Bidwell River Valley on Dec. 29 at Oak Hill High School.

Lebanon overpowers Loveland in thorough fashion

Lebanon handled Loveland 59-37 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Loveland and Lebanon faced off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

Recently on Dec. 30, Loveland squared off with Cincinnati Sycamore in a basketball game.

Leesburg Fairfield Local delivers statement win over Manchester

Leesburg Fairfield Local rolled past Manchester for a comfortable 54-32 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Last time Leesburg Fairfield Local and Manchester played in a 61-17 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

Recently on Dec. 28, Leesburg Fairfield Local squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a basketball game.

Liberty Center tops Bloomdale Elmwood

Liberty Center controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-27 win against Bloomdale Elmwood at Bloomdale Elmwood High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last time Liberty Center and Bloomdale Elmwood played in a 67-39 game on Dec. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Millbury Lake and Liberty Center took on Whitehouse Wayne on Dec. 29 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Lynchburg-Clay tops Winchester Eastern

Lynchburg-Clay pushed past Winchester Eastern for a 54-37 win on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Lynchburg-Clay squared off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Winchester Eastern faced off against Georgetown and Lynchburg-Clay took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Dec. 28 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Marietta pushes over Beverly Fort Frye

Marietta knocked off Beverly Fort Frye 52-37 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Marietta and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Marietta faced off against Belpre and Beverly Fort Frye took on St Marys on Jan. 2 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Mayfield Village Mayfield dominates Euclid in convincing showing

Mayfield Village Mayfield rolled past Euclid for a comfortable 61-30 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Last time Mayfield Village Mayfield and Euclid played in a 54-32 game on Jan. 9, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Mayfield Village Mayfield faced off against Mentor.

Mechanicsburg prevails over Springfield Catholic Central

Mechanicsburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 61-37 win over Springfield Catholic Central at Springfield Catholic Central High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Springfield Catholic Central faced off against Springfield Northwestern.

Middletown Madison tacks win on Blanchester

Middletown Madison left no doubt on Monday, controlling Blanchester from start to finish for a 67-31 victory at Middletown Madison High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 30, Blanchester squared off with Clarksville Clinton-Massie in a basketball game.

Milford earns narrow win over Cincinnati McNicholas

Milford topped Cincinnati McNicholas 49-42 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

Recently on Jan. 3, Cincinnati McNicholas squared off with Hamilton Badin in a basketball game.

Mineral Ridge dominates North Jackson Jackson-Milton

Mineral Ridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 59-37 win over North Jackson Jackson-Milton in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Last time North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Mineral Ridge played in a 46-39 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 4, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against McDonald and Mineral Ridge took on Leetonia on Dec. 28 at Leetonia High School.

Minford survives for narrow win over South Webster

Minford finally found a way to top South Webster 45-42 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, South Webster and Minford squared off on Jan. 28, 2022 at South Webster High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, South Webster faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Minford took on Jackson on Dec. 28 at Minford High School.

Mogadore Field routs Independence

Mogadore Field controlled the action to earn an impressive 65-23 win against Independence in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Mt. Orab Western Brown routs New Richmond

It was a tough night for New Richmond which was overmatched by Mt. Orab Western Brown in this 74-28 verdict.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond squared off on Jan. 27, 2022 at New Richmond High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against Cincinnati St Ursula.

New Middletown Springfield Local tacks win on McDonald

New Middletown Springfield Local recorded a big victory over McDonald 53-25 on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and McDonald squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, McDonald faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Canfield South Range on Dec. 29 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

Newport Central Catholic secures a win over St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Newport Central Catholic handed St. Bernard Roger Bacon a tough 55-42 loss in Kentucky girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Last season, Newport Central Catholic and St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Newport Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Alexandria Bishop Brossart.

North Lewisburg Triad darts by Mt. Victory Ridgemont

North Lewisburg Triad rolled past Mt. Victory Ridgemont for a comfortable 56-34 victory at Mt. Victory Ridgemont High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, North Lewisburg Triad and Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

Recently on Jan. 4, Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off with Marion Elgin in a basketball game.

Portsmouth earns narrow win over Proctorville Fairland

Portsmouth posted a narrow 55-51 win over Proctorville Fairland for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Portsmouth High on Jan. 8.

Portsmouth moved in front of Proctorville Fairland 24-23 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans’ shooting moved in front for a 26-23 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.

Portsmouth moved to a 44-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Portsmouth faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at Portsmouth High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Portsmouth faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Proctorville Fairland took on Marietta on Dec. 27 at Marietta High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame overpowers New Boston Glenwood in thorough fashion

Portsmouth Notre Dame recorded a big victory over New Boston Glenwood 55-32 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

Last time Portsmouth Notre Dame and New Boston Glenwood played in a 55-13 game on Dec. 12, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, New Boston Glenwood faced off against Lucasville Valley and Portsmouth Notre Dame took on New Lexington on Dec. 30 at New Lexington High School.

Rockford Parkway carves slim margin over Greenville

Rockford Parkway finally found a way to top Greenville 34-25 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Greenville faced off against Fairborn and Rockford Parkway took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 29 at Rockford Parkway High School.

Rossford outlasts Oregon Cardinal Stritch

Rossford grabbed a 49-37 victory at the expense of Oregon Cardinal Stritch in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Recently on Dec. 30, Oregon Cardinal Stritch squared off with Coldwater in a basketball game.

Salem exhales after close call with Youngstown Ursuline

Salem posted a narrow 55-47 win over Youngstown Ursuline during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

Last season, Salem and Youngstown Ursuline squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Salem faced off against Alliance and Youngstown Ursuline took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Jan. 3 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

Salineville Southern Local overwhelms Leetonia

Salineville Southern Local dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-19 win over Leetonia at Leetonia High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Leetonia squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Leetonia faced off against Mineral Ridge and Salineville Southern Local took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Jan. 4 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah sprints past Barnesville

Sarahsville Shenandoah eventually beat Barnesville 56-40 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Barnesville faced off on Jan. 9, 2023 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Barnesville faced off against Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Shadyside on Dec. 28 at Shadyside High School.

Seaman North Adams routs Ripley RULH

Seaman North Adams recorded a big victory over Ripley RULH 74-53 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Ripley RULH faced off against Bethel-Tate and Seaman North Adams took on Peebles on Dec. 29 at Peebles High School.

South Point survives for narrow win over Ironton

South Point finally found a way to top Ironton 47-39 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Last time South Point and Ironton played in a 31-23 game on Feb. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 27, South Point faced off against Frankfort Adena and Ironton took on Vanceburg Lewis County on Dec. 28 at Vanceburg Lewis County High School.

Springfield overwhelms Fairborn

Springfield dismissed Fairborn by a 70-32 count at Fairborn High on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Fairborn faced off against Greenville and Springfield took on Centerville on Jan. 3 at Springfield High School.

Springfield Greenon earns narrow win over Bellefontaine

Springfield Greenon topped Bellefontaine 48-47 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Bellefontaine High on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Bellefontaine faced off against Urbana and Springfield Greenon took on Springfield Shawnee on Jan. 3 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Thornville Sheridan earns solid win over Zanesville West Muskingum

Thornville Sheridan handed Zanesville West Muskingum a tough 53-40 loss on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last time Thornville Sheridan and Zanesville West Muskingum played in a 57-35 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Thornville Sheridan took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Dec. 28 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Toledo Bowsher comes up short in matchup with Toledo Start

Toledo Start eventually beat Toledo Bowsher 49-34 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Toledo Start faced off against Akron St Vincent – St Mary and Toledo Bowsher took on Sandusky on Dec. 30 at Sandusky High School.

Toledo Whitmer prevails over Sylvania Southview

Toledo Whitmer dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-18 win over Sylvania Southview on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Sylvania Southview faced off against Wapakoneta and Toledo Whitmer took on Medina Highland on Dec. 27 at Medina Highland High School.

Warren Champion bests Newton Falls

Warren Champion dominated Newton Falls 52-19 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Warren Champion and Newton Falls squared off on Jan. 26, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Warren Champion faced off against Bristolville Bristol and Newton Falls took on Lowellville on Dec. 30 at Newton Falls High School.

Washington Court House Washington tacks win on Chillicothe Zane Trace

Washington Court House Washington recorded a big victory over Chillicothe Zane Trace 46-10 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Mowrystown Whiteoak.

Wellsville prevails over Youngstown Valley Christian

Wellsville scored early and often to roll over Youngstown Valley Christian 54-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Jan. 3, Wellsville faced off against East Liverpool and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Salineville Southern Local on Jan. 4 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

West Milton Milton-Union defeats Arcanum Franklin Monroe

West Milton Milton-Union rolled past Arcanum Franklin Monroe for a comfortable 51-21 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Arcanum Franklin Monroe High on Jan. 8.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Arcanum Franklin Monroe faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and West Milton Milton-Union took on Sidney Lehman on Jan. 4 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

West Portsmouth Portsmouth West bests Lucasville Valley

West Portsmouth West dismissed Lucasville Valley by a 62-19 count on Jan. 8 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Lucasville Valley faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Lucasville Valley High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, West Portsmouth West faced off against Piketon and Lucasville Valley took on New Boston Glenwood on Dec. 27 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Wheelersburg slips past Waverly

Wheelersburg topped Waverly 35-32 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Wheelersburg High School.

Recently on Jan. 2, Waverly squared off with Gallipolis Gallia in a basketball game.

Willow Wood Symmes Valley secures a win over Canal Fulton Northwest

Willow Wood Symmes Valley notched a win against Canal Fulton Northwest 45-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Windham crushes Fairport Harbor Fairport

Windham dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-19 win over Fairport Harbor Fairport for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Fairport Harbor Fairport on Jan. 8.

Last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Windham played in a 52-27 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Beachwood Mizrachi and Windham took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Jan. 2 at Windham High School.

Wintersville Indian Creek darts by St. Clairsville

Wintersville Indian Creek’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from St. Clairsville 69-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 8.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and St. Clairsville faced off on Jan. 19, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

In recent action on Dec. 27, St. Clairsville faced off against Belmont Union Local and Wintersville Indian Creek took on Bellaire on Dec. 28 at Wintersville Indian Creek High School.

Xenia Legacy Christian collects victory over Cedarville

Xenia Legacy Christian pushed past Cedarville for a 40-24 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 8.

Xenia Legacy Christian jumped in front of Cedarville 10-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a meager 23-12 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian stormed to a 36-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians outpointed the Knights 10-4 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on Dec. 29, Xenia Legacy Christian squared off with Dayton Northridge in a basketball game.

Youngstown Liberty earns stressful win over Campbell Memorial

Youngstown Liberty finally found a way to top Campbell Memorial 27-21 in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 8.

Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Campbell Memorial faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Recently on Dec. 27, Youngstown Liberty squared off with Vienna Mathews in a basketball game.

Zanesville Maysville defeats Coshocton

It was a tough night for Coshocton which was overmatched by Zanesville Maysville in this 59-22 verdict.

Last season, Coshocton and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Feb. 4, 2023 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Coshocton faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Zanesville Maysville took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Jan. 3 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.