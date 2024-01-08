OHSAA boys basketball scores for January 8, 2024 in Ohio high school sport.

Cardington-Lincoln overwhelms Loudonville

Cardington-Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Loudonville 77-43 Monday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Loudonville High on Jan. 8.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 20-10 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a narrow 36-23 gap over the Redbirds at halftime.

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a 59-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Loudonville faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Cardington-Lincoln took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 30 at Cardington High School.

Bloom-Carroll pockets slim win over Bexley

Bloom-Carroll posted a narrow 59-58 win over Bexley on Jan. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Last time Bloom-Carroll and Bexley played in a 58-51 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Vincent Warren and Bexley took on Columbus Centennial on Dec. 30 at Bexley High School.

KIPP Columbus dominates Cristo Rey Columbus

KIPP Columbus earned a convincing 73-47 win over Cristo Rey Columbus in Ohio boys basketball action on Jan. 8.

Last season, KIPP Columbus and Cristo Rey Columbus squared off on Nov. 30, 2022 at KIPP Columbus.

In recent action on Dec. 27, Cristo Rey Columbus faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights.

Pandora-Gilboa secures a win over Miller City

Pandora-Gilboa collected a solid win over Miller City in a 52-40 verdict on Jan. 8 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Pandora-Gilboa a 14-11 lead over Miller City.

The Rockets fought to a 30-27 half margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Miller City came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Pandora-Gilboa 38-35.

The Rockets pulled off a stirring 17-2 fourth quarter to trip the Wildcats.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Miller City squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

In recent action on Dec. 29, Miller City faced off against Defiance Tinora and Pandora-Gilboa took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Dec. 29 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.