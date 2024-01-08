Cardington-Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Loudonville 77-43 Monday for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Loudonville High on Jan. 8.

Cardington-Lincoln opened with a 20-10 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a narrow 36-23 gap over the Redbirds at halftime.

Cardington-Lincoln stormed to a 59-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates held on with an 18-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 2, Loudonville faced off against Bellville Clear Fork and Cardington-Lincoln took on Marengo Highland on Dec. 30 at Cardington High School.

