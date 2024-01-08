Bellaire knocked off Martins Ferry 60-46 in Ohio girls basketball on Jan. 8.

Martins Ferry started on steady ground by forging a 22-13 lead over Bellaire at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Purple Riders with a 25-19 lead over the Big Reds heading into the second quarter.

Bellaire broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-34 lead over Martins Ferry.

The Big Reds got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-12 edge.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Bellaire faced off on Feb. 2, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

In recent action on Jan. 4, Bellaire faced off against Belmont Union Local and Martins Ferry took on East Liverpool Beaver on Dec. 28 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.