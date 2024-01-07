West Milton Milton-Union finally found a way to top Dayton Northridge 37-35 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Jan. 6.

Last time West Milton Milton-Union and Dayton Northridge played in a 62-16 game on Jan. 27, 2022.

In recent action on Dec. 28, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton and Dayton Northridge took on Xenia Legacy Christian on Dec. 29 at Dayton Northridge High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.