Versailles dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-28 win over Jackson Center in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 6.

Versailles darted in front of Jackson Center 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

Versailles opened a slim 25-19 gap over Jackson Center at halftime.

Versailles darted to a 37-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

Versailles held on with a 11-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Versailles and Jackson Center played in a 34-33 game on Jan. 7, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 30, Versailles faced off against Waynesville and Jackson Center took on New Knoxville on Dec. 23 at Jackson Center High School.

